BTC Faucetpay Faucetlist

Name Timer Paid today (in USD) Health Users
♥ FAUTSY ♥525.03478510014188
StarBits.io615.82139410011236
ClaimBits.io613.52225610010066
i-Bits.io618.168861009902
GoBits.io612.5803751008270
❤️ CryptoCut ₿ Faucet114.42942705825
Bitearn - Bitcoin307.8013871005691
Faucet Crypto205.00158904167
Lucky Bitcoin Faucet ₿56.7242781003869
Konstantinova Bitcoin53.1121831003788
Mozbtc Faucet154.1449971003259
FREEBITCOIN.VIP - Free Bitcoin51.7803331003146
xFaucet Bitcoin51.9761461002206
Xbit.co.in600.8837121001782
💰Bite Faucet💎51.1680191001653
↗ adBTC60178.0043141001385
BIG BTC WIN519.883372451352
Free Bitcoin | Free-Crypto-Coins301.178515281243
💰🤑CoinAdster 🤑💰522.340049421230
Faucetpay Club30.8363171001099
Larvel Faucet6021.40531001072
฿itnity.net51.8936341001051
Claimmulticoins50.738003661046
Daily Free Bits601.525248100998
BTC AND LTC FAUCETPAY.RU100.9417921981
💰💧 FAUCET.WIN 💧💰51.362936100782
✅ AutoFaucet.org - BTC13.46693353762
Coin Bonus Bitcoin50.274513100713
Keran.Co - BTC100.74055521686
💰 FaucetCoins LTC 💰50.097983100634
Faucet Muta Buta BTC040.473371100631
🤑🤑linkdesh🤑🤑100.348969100630
Jelcoin BTC50.356575100624
💰 FaucetCoins BCH 💰50.20057896589
No shortlink 10+8 satoshi easy50.78603875585
No short 6-10 satoshi so easy50.86991183583
Getyourbitco.in50.766621100544
Bagi.Co.in - BTC100.49479533533
LBTCE.com (BTC)20.168035100496
Worldofbitco.in50.610568100493
OneWayFaucet | Earn Free Bitcoin600.0080730492
💰 FaucetCoins DASH 💰50.15234182490
💰 FaucetCoins DOGE 💰50.128682100465
💰 FaucetCoins ETH 💰50.068543100430
Unlimited easy 20 satoshi50.531924100401
faucet dogecoinn50.15701725356
** Lolifuu Faucet Multi Coins **00.97202653352
🌺Adjade's Faucet-NO SHORTLINK10.1820331347
Crypto-Lovers.club, No shortlink50.12395100328
✅ Bitcosite | Simple BTC 💰100.193401100284
DG: up to 100 Sat/5min; 40% ref50.088016100279
✅ MoreMoney💲🚀6017.28841854269
iyosfaucet (14 Satoshi)40.060364100263
✅ AutoClaim.in - BTC10.854139100253
U24 Faucet00.365739100251
TrafficPlotter Free Bitcoins7200.019362100251
Coinrotation.com ::: BTC :::100.143592100251
Linkez URL Service600.136019100244
Randomsatoshi.win12.4401221243
🔥🐕 DogeMate 🐕🔥607.715568100235
BTCFaucet100.177142100220
A-ADS6050.396299100219
Vie Faucet600.39717186213
🏅💖 16 sat, 4 min, 50% Ref40.256245100211
Rushbitcoin.com6010.874714100201
Bits4you (only claim--no short)50.03512823187
💰 FaucetCoins.Xyz 💰50.07972897185
Claim For Coins ~ BTC10.05010617180
ClicksGenie603.10063351172
💦 Free Crypto Cash 💦14400.007385100170
🤑Samurai BTC🤑120.101428100160
💕Gameptp💕50.004351100155
Get Satoshis Online300.0472693154
Rivayz Bitcoin Faucet10.218618100153
instantlybtc100.040403100152
FaucetKingCo600.369671100149
👁allcrypto faucet👁50.0142640147
Fire Faucet60138.84981175146
✔️💸 QASHBITS 💸✔️300.662835100144
Onetwi50.568299100142
💎TopLevel-BTC💎6coins/1min600.14531745138
BTC Claim without registering20.001999100138
KickassTraffic603.753076100137
FavCrypto.club300.242166100130
Softairbay Bitcoin Faucet50.1077164127
zeus40.025202100127
Bitsfree604.28444751124
Noerown Faucet10.286844100122
alibtc50.004717100119
Monitocoin PTC1200.815941100118
💥✔ CoinSpiller.club ✔💥20.29004977116
Nay40.00071975114
BITCOIN GOLD50.04299100112
Cryptoer600.14202495110
⚙️ DutchyCorp Final Faucet602.50527610098
Best Free Faucet60.00278810097
🚀 Space Faucet 🚀600.03292310096
Get 12 to 15 BTC Every 0 Minutes30.05201210093
🔴✅ FaucetWhite BTC ✅🔴12.788273089
Freemintedcoin.ru50.0874710086
Claim BTC 5 MINUTES50.0453191286
Crypto Miners Pro3000.00997510081
Mainten for 1 day please wait30.00017810081
BitEarns Pay to Click600.1584849181
FreeBitcoin.Win :: BitCoin603.3007081
🔥JRA Coin Faucet🔥💯602.4666634971
ClaimBits - More than a faucet!600.365273269
Michabitco.in1525.60556069
mar1btc600.04740110065
🔥💎Bitcoin (BTC) 4miner.me600.17581310063
cacho13btc600.01346210062
MoonHash.cc601.3259175159
Cryptoall-shortlink wall (PTCL)00.001306058
Redbtc50.0036676054
Claim-Coin.Com::BTC::50.01169310049
Timeforbitco.in50.37343410049
GR8 Faucet Demo10.00488910049
FaucetCoins.io20.01096910048
Amber BTC & BirdUrls URL Shorten300.9758582848
Chronox.co.in50.47962410043
BITCOIN FREE TO ALL600.00422910040
Sunbtc.space50.46169110038
Btc-miner.online00.02568510037
💰Marz 😜 Crypto💰50.00087910036
satoshi4all100.01904410036
cryptobtc100.00670510035
Multifaucet.org00.04104910031
Spellbound by Darkness - Online50.07615310030
GR8 Faucet Lite Demo10.00175210030
PigBitcoin150.03038910029
Weatherx.co.in50.3735410028
INDIAN BTC50.00207610022
💰FaucetBitcoin | PTC, Faucet?10.01554210022
Rubitcoin2410.0070851222
BitcoinFaucet.Fun :: BitCoin600.364595021
💰faucet2020💰2400.00305310020
Crypto-claimfast50.00132510020
😍😍 Bitspilot.com👈👈?600.0885277319
Bob Ultimate601.3885210018
bitclaim40.004324618
MyFree.co.in600.62112510018
Faucet4all300.00668910017
Pdfaucet Shortlink Wall20.04500310017
BTC Unlimited50.00365710016
Black Moon BTC150.00227610015
Get BTC50.00224810015
💎 Diamond btc 💎50.0027077514
the best faucet50.00155810013
bonusio-btc10.0004317512
It's easy to win.150.0013067512
Bitcotask Bitcoin Faucet100.0031897511
Tgainers Bitcoin Faucet100.0021937511
bitedgar40.0010427511
coinadapter50.0005267511
Neobits.net602.68692210011
CoinDice.Win :: BitCoin601.834245011
MYLITTLEFAUCET10.059719110
BEMYFAUCET50.01650110010
Moon BTC150.00377610010
Criptosul50.021582809
Btc_all50.0010461007
Minedrops14400.0022091007
Similarbits Bitcoin Faucet100.000621757
Silver.moonbtc.club150.0010521007
Claimcoin14408.6E-5757
freebitcoin4min40.011937757
ChessFaucet10.0031931006
Ptcrotator300.002425756
Hash-mine600.0038871005
💰 Bitcoin4U 💰00.2558881005
Similarcoins BTC Faucet100.001047755
BitcoinTricks601.9950311004
Tipaul Faucet600.0018121003
Z-P Widraws11.40786103
starbtc50.001032752
💰 TOROFAUCET 🐮🐮🐮600.868609752
