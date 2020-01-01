BTC Faucetpay Faucetlist

Timer: Time bestween two claims;
Paid_today: Total amount paid to users today in USD;
Health: Balance available to pay the users;
Users: Number of users that have claimed from the faucet
Sorted according to active_users
|Name
|Timer
|Paid today (in USD)
|Health
|Users
|♥ FAUTSY ♥
|5
|25.034785
|100
|14188
|StarBits.io
|6
|15.821394
|100
|11236
|ClaimBits.io
|6
|13.522256
|100
|10066
|i-Bits.io
|6
|18.16886
|100
|9902
|GoBits.io
|6
|12.580375
|100
|8270
|❤️ CryptoCut ₿ Faucet
|1
|14.42942
|70
|5825
|Bitearn - Bitcoin
|30
|7.801387
|100
|5691
|Faucet Crypto
|20
|5.001589
|0
|4167
|Lucky Bitcoin Faucet ₿
|5
|6.724278
|100
|3869
|Konstantinova Bitcoin
|5
|3.112183
|100
|3788
|Mozbtc Faucet
|15
|4.144997
|100
|3259
|FREEBITCOIN.VIP - Free Bitcoin
|5
|1.780333
|100
|3146
|xFaucet Bitcoin
|5
|1.976146
|100
|2206
|Xbit.co.in
|60
|0.883712
|100
|1782
|💰Bite Faucet💎
|5
|1.168019
|100
|1653
|↗ adBTC
|60
|178.004314
|100
|1385
|BIG BTC WIN
|5
|19.883372
|45
|1352
|Free Bitcoin | Free-Crypto-Coins
|30
|1.178515
|28
|1243
|💰🤑CoinAdster 🤑💰
|5
|22.340049
|42
|1230
|Faucetpay Club
|3
|0.836317
|100
|1099
|Larvel Faucet
|60
|21.4053
|100
|1072
|฿itnity.net
|5
|1.893634
|100
|1051
|Claimmulticoins
|5
|0.738003
|66
|1046
|Daily Free Bits
|60
|1.525248
|100
|998
|BTC AND LTC FAUCETPAY.RU
|10
|0.94179
|21
|981
|💰💧 FAUCET.WIN 💧💰
|5
|1.362936
|100
|782
|✅ AutoFaucet.org - BTC
|1
|3.466933
|53
|762
|Coin Bonus Bitcoin
|5
|0.274513
|100
|713
|Keran.Co - BTC
|10
|0.740555
|21
|686
|💰 FaucetCoins LTC 💰
|5
|0.097983
|100
|634
|Faucet Muta Buta BTC
|0
|40.473371
|100
|631
|🤑🤑linkdesh🤑🤑
|10
|0.348969
|100
|630
|Jelcoin BTC
|5
|0.356575
|100
|624
|💰 FaucetCoins BCH 💰
|5
|0.200578
|96
|589
|No shortlink 10+8 satoshi easy
|5
|0.786038
|75
|585
|No short 6-10 satoshi so easy
|5
|0.869911
|83
|583
|Getyourbitco.in
|5
|0.766621
|100
|544
|Bagi.Co.in - BTC
|10
|0.494795
|33
|533
|LBTCE.com (BTC)
|2
|0.168035
|100
|496
|Worldofbitco.in
|5
|0.610568
|100
|493
|OneWayFaucet | Earn Free Bitcoin
|60
|0.008073
|0
|492
|💰 FaucetCoins DASH 💰
|5
|0.152341
|82
|490
|💰 FaucetCoins DOGE 💰
|5
|0.128682
|100
|465
|💰 FaucetCoins ETH 💰
|5
|0.068543
|100
|430
|Unlimited easy 20 satoshi
|5
|0.531924
|100
|401
|faucet dogecoinn
|5
|0.157017
|25
|356
|** Lolifuu Faucet Multi Coins **
|0
|0.972026
|53
|352
|🌺Adjade's Faucet-NO SHORTLINK
|1
|0.18203
|31
|347
|Crypto-Lovers.club, No shortlink
|5
|0.12395
|100
|328
|✅ Bitcosite | Simple BTC 💰
|10
|0.193401
|100
|284
|DG: up to 100 Sat/5min; 40% ref
|5
|0.088016
|100
|279
|✅ MoreMoney💲🚀
|60
|17.288418
|54
|269
|iyosfaucet (14 Satoshi)
|4
|0.060364
|100
|263
|✅ AutoClaim.in - BTC
|1
|0.854139
|100
|253
|U24 Faucet
|0
|0.365739
|100
|251
|TrafficPlotter Free Bitcoins
|720
|0.019362
|100
|251
|Coinrotation.com ::: BTC :::
|10
|0.143592
|100
|251
|Linkez URL Service
|60
|0.136019
|100
|244
|Randomsatoshi.win
|1
|2.44012
|21
|243
|🔥🐕 DogeMate 🐕🔥
|60
|7.715568
|100
|235
|BTCFaucet
|10
|0.177142
|100
|220
|A-ADS
|60
|50.396299
|100
|219
|Vie Faucet
|60
|0.397171
|86
|213
|🏅💖 16 sat, 4 min, 50% Ref
|4
|0.256245
|100
|211
|Rushbitcoin.com
|60
|10.874714
|100
|201
|Bits4you (only claim--no short)
|5
|0.035128
|23
|187
|💰 FaucetCoins.Xyz 💰
|5
|0.079728
|97
|185
|Claim For Coins ~ BTC
|1
|0.050106
|17
|180
|ClicksGenie
|60
|3.100633
|51
|172
|💦 Free Crypto Cash 💦
|1440
|0.007385
|100
|170
|🤑Samurai BTC🤑
|12
|0.101428
|100
|160
|💕Gameptp💕
|5
|0.004351
|100
|155
|Get Satoshis Online
|30
|0.04726
|93
|154
|Rivayz Bitcoin Faucet
|1
|0.218618
|100
|153
|instantlybtc
|10
|0.040403
|100
|152
|FaucetKingCo
|60
|0.369671
|100
|149
|👁allcrypto faucet👁
|5
|0.014264
|0
|147
|Fire Faucet
|60
|138.849811
|75
|146
|✔️💸 QASHBITS 💸✔️
|30
|0.662835
|100
|144
|Onetwi
|5
|0.568299
|100
|142
|💎TopLevel-BTC💎6coins/1min
|60
|0.145317
|45
|138
|BTC Claim without registering
|2
|0.001999
|100
|138
|KickassTraffic
|60
|3.753076
|100
|137
|FavCrypto.club
|30
|0.242166
|100
|130
|Softairbay Bitcoin Faucet
|5
|0.107716
|4
|127
|zeus
|4
|0.025202
|100
|127
|Bitsfree
|60
|4.284447
|51
|124
|Noerown Faucet
|1
|0.286844
|100
|122
|alibtc
|5
|0.004717
|100
|119
|Monitocoin PTC
|120
|0.815941
|100
|118
|💥✔ CoinSpiller.club ✔💥
|2
|0.290049
|77
|116
|Nay
|4
|0.000719
|75
|114
|BITCOIN GOLD
|5
|0.04299
|100
|112
|Cryptoer
|60
|0.142024
|95
|110
|⚙️ DutchyCorp Final Faucet
|60
|2.505276
|100
|98
|Best Free Faucet
|6
|0.002788
|100
|97
|🚀 Space Faucet 🚀
|60
|0.032923
|100
|96
|Get 12 to 15 BTC Every 0 Minutes
|3
|0.052012
|100
|93
|🔴✅ FaucetWhite BTC ✅🔴
|1
|2.788273
|0
|89
|Freemintedcoin.ru
|5
|0.08747
|100
|86
|Claim BTC 5 MINUTES
|5
|0.045319
|12
|86
|Crypto Miners Pro
|300
|0.009975
|100
|81
|Mainten for 1 day please wait
|3
|0.000178
|100
|81
|BitEarns Pay to Click
|60
|0.158484
|91
|81
|FreeBitcoin.Win :: BitCoin
|60
|3.3007
|0
|81
|🔥JRA Coin Faucet🔥💯
|60
|2.466663
|49
|71
|ClaimBits - More than a faucet!
|60
|0.36527
|32
|69
|Michabitco.in
|15
|25.60556
|0
|69
|mar1btc
|60
|0.047401
|100
|65
|🔥💎Bitcoin (BTC) 4miner.me
|60
|0.175813
|100
|63
|cacho13btc
|60
|0.013462
|100
|62
|MoonHash.cc
|60
|1.325917
|51
|59
|Cryptoall-shortlink wall (PTCL)
|0
|0.001306
|0
|58
|Redbtc
|5
|0.003667
|60
|54
|Claim-Coin.Com::BTC::
|5
|0.011693
|100
|49
|Timeforbitco.in
|5
|0.373434
|100
|49
|GR8 Faucet Demo
|1
|0.004889
|100
|49
|FaucetCoins.io
|2
|0.010969
|100
|48
|Amber BTC & BirdUrls URL Shorten
|30
|0.975858
|28
|48
|Chronox.co.in
|5
|0.479624
|100
|43
|BITCOIN FREE TO ALL
|60
|0.004229
|100
|40
|Sunbtc.space
|5
|0.461691
|100
|38
|Btc-miner.online
|0
|0.025685
|100
|37
|💰Marz 😜 Crypto💰
|5
|0.000879
|100
|36
|satoshi4all
|10
|0.019044
|100
|36
|cryptobtc
|10
|0.006705
|100
|35
|Multifaucet.org
|0
|0.041049
|100
|31
|Spellbound by Darkness - Online
|5
|0.076153
|100
|30
|GR8 Faucet Lite Demo
|1
|0.001752
|100
|30
|PigBitcoin
|15
|0.030389
|100
|29
|Weatherx.co.in
|5
|0.37354
|100
|28
|INDIAN BTC
|5
|0.002076
|100
|22
|💰FaucetBitcoin | PTC, Faucet?
|1
|0.015542
|100
|22
|Rubitcoin24
|1
|0.007085
|12
|22
|BitcoinFaucet.Fun :: BitCoin
|60
|0.364595
|0
|21
|💰faucet2020💰
|240
|0.003053
|100
|20
|Crypto-claimfast
|5
|0.001325
|100
|20
|😍😍 Bitspilot.com👈👈?
|60
|0.088527
|73
|19
|Bob Ultimate
|60
|1.38852
|100
|18
|bitclaim
|4
|0.004324
|6
|18
|MyFree.co.in
|60
|0.621125
|100
|18
|Faucet4all
|30
|0.006689
|100
|17
|Pdfaucet Shortlink Wall
|2
|0.045003
|100
|17
|BTC Unlimited
|5
|0.003657
|100
|16
|Black Moon BTC
|15
|0.002276
|100
|15
|Get BTC
|5
|0.002248
|100
|15
|💎 Diamond btc 💎
|5
|0.002707
|75
|14
|the best faucet
|5
|0.001558
|100
|13
|bonusio-btc
|1
|0.000431
|75
|12
|It's easy to win.
|15
|0.001306
|75
|12
|Bitcotask Bitcoin Faucet
|10
|0.003189
|75
|11
|Tgainers Bitcoin Faucet
|10
|0.002193
|75
|11
|bitedgar
|4
|0.001042
|75
|11
|coinadapter
|5
|0.000526
|75
|11
|Neobits.net
|60
|2.686922
|100
|11
|CoinDice.Win :: BitCoin
|60
|1.834245
|0
|11
|MYLITTLEFAUCET
|1
|0.059719
|1
|10
|BEMYFAUCET
|5
|0.016501
|100
|10
|Moon BTC
|15
|0.003776
|100
|10
|Criptosul
|5
|0.021582
|80
|9
|Btc_all
|5
|0.001046
|100
|7
|Minedrops
|1440
|0.002209
|100
|7
|Similarbits Bitcoin Faucet
|10
|0.000621
|75
|7
|Silver.moonbtc.club
|15
|0.001052
|100
|7
|Claimcoin
|1440
|8.6E-5
|75
|7
|freebitcoin4min
|4
|0.011937
|75
|7
|ChessFaucet
|1
|0.003193
|100
|6
|Ptcrotator
|30
|0.002425
|75
|6
|Hash-mine
|60
|0.003887
|100
|5
|💰 Bitcoin4U 💰
|0
|0.255888
|100
|5
|Similarcoins BTC Faucet
|10
|0.001047
|75
|5
|BitcoinTricks
|60
|1.995031
|100
|4
|Tipaul Faucet
|60
|0.001812
|100
|3
|Z-P Widraws
|1
|1.407861
|0
|3
|starbtc
|5
|0.001032
|75
|2
|💰 TOROFAUCET 🐮🐮🐮
|60
|0.868609
|75
|2